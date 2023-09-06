Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We told you guys last night that there were reports that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were getting a divorce but now it has been confirmed that it was true. Joe and Sophia shared a joint statement stating that they mutually decided to amicably end their marriage. The post has comments turned off. Also tonight, Post Malone is showing off his major lifestyle changes. He said that the birth of his daughter inspired him to make positive changes like quitting soda and losing 60 pounds. Finally, Aaron Paul was on the picket line in Los Angeles and told Entertainment Tonight Canada that he makes zero money from Breaking Bad being on Netflix. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.