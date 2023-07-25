Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, John Stamos revealed on Hot Ones that he hated Full House when it began. He shared that at the first table read everyone was dying of laughter whenever Jodie Sweetin delivered a line and he thought that her character would overshadow his. Also tonight, Tom Brady is rumored to be dating super model Irina Shayk. The two were seen at a stop light where Tom was stroking her cheek. Finally, tonight, Drake revealed on a podcast that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever get married and he doesn’t think he can offer anyone what they’re looking for. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.