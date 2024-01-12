Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this week’s Tam on the Town, Taminique is checking out The Tower Kitchen and Bar for Rockford’s Pizza Hop. The Rockford Pizza Hop is a great way to explore the best pizzerias that Rockford has to offer while earning points that can be redeemed for prizes. All you have to do to sign up is go to gorockford.com, download the mobile exclusive QR code, and begin pizza hopping! If you know of any place you would like for Taminique to discover, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.