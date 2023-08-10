Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Boone County Fair is officially open and there is so much to do! Tom Ratcliffe owns the Boone County Fair, and he says that he has been involved since he was three years old. This year marks the 60th anniversary at the Route 76 location and it has only gotten better every year. There are plenty of livestock shows to check out at the fair including an adorable swine costume contest happening on Saturday, August 12. There are also daily horse shows and Gambler’s Choice races. If you’re interested in learning history, there is a Grange Hall and Museum that is open from 9:30am-8:30pm daily. Traci Nolen from the North Boone Booster Club is helping Michelle serve up some delicious ice cream that can be found at the fair. The Boone County Fair is open until August 13th, and you can check out everything going on at the fair by heading to their website boonecountyfair.com.

