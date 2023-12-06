Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide brings us to one of the most unique places in Rockford to purchase a gift. JR Kortman Center for Design is offering a ton of new items this year including two new Rockford Landmark ornaments. Co-owner Doc Slafkosky says that they are like no other store in the world, and they have items from all around the world along with locally made items that you won’t find anywhere else. One of the more unique items is the book that Doc put together with his partner Jerry Kortman called Collection. This book is a compilation of their personal art collections going all the way back to the 1960’s. Half of the art is from Rockford and Doc describes the book as a legacy project. Another item that is unique to JR Kortman Center for Design are the Rockford Landmark ornaments. This is a project that they started doing in 1997 and they have been a big success. Doc shares that what makes them unique is that they are all hand painted. To learn more about JR Kortman Center for Design, head to their website at jrkortman.com. You can enter to win one of the Rockford Landmark Ornaments by heading to GoodDayStateline.com.

Sponsored By JR Kortman Center for Design