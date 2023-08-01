Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

July had a lot going on and a lot of topics for us to search. Google search trends expert Luma Hamade is breaking down the top searches. Firstly, Barbenheimer was a national phenomenon everyone had questions about Barbie and Oppenheimer. For Barbie some of the top searches were ‘Is Barbie appropriate for kids?’ and ‘Who is in Barbie?’ For Oppenheimer some of the top searches were ‘What is Oppenheimer film about?’ and ‘How long is Oppenheimer?’ Luma says that these movies were huge on the internet and a lot of people wanted to see both movies on the same day. July also had some of the hottest days in recorded human history so there were a lot of searches surrounding hydration. People weren’t just concerned with keeping themselves hydrated, they were also concerned about keeping plants hydrated with ‘how to protect tomatoes’ being a top search in that category. What do you think is going to be trending in August? Let us know!