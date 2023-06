Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

We’re giving you a free pass to eat as much candy as you want all month long because June is National Candy Month. Carly Schildhaus from the National Confectioners Association is celebrating with us. She’s telling us all about America’s favorite summer treats and flavors plus telling us how candy can be related to our emotional well-being. You can learn more at www.nationalcandymonth.com!