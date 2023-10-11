Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For those who don’t know, the Junior League of Rockford is an organization focused on women and they will be hosting the Women’s Empowerment Conference later this month! The Junior League’s mission is to empower women leaders through meaningful community impact. They do this through collaboration and action. They have different committees that work together to accomplish specific goals. VP of Fund Development Danica Keeton is so excited for the fundraiser this year to be the Women’s Empowerment Conference. The conference is being held at NIU Rockford Conference Center on Friday, October 20. They are going to have a lot of speakers and panelists discussing ways to lift women up with topics from kindness to managing finances. To get your tickets now you can check out their website jlrockford.org/empowered-women-conference. Danica and Michelle also play a Halloween themed mummy game for Game Day If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!