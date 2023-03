Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We hear about things being trademarked all the time from the Nike swoosh to the Apple apple but what happens when you trademark your name? Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is breaking down the Isley Brothers lawsuit and explaining how complicated trademark laws can be and why we should take the proper legal steps to protect ourselves if we go into business with someone. To learn more about Mahoney and Mahoney, head to mahoneyandmahoney.com.