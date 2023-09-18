Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, *NSYNC have reunited for the first time since 2002 to release a song for the new Trolls movie called ‘Better Place.’ Justin Timberlake released a behind the scenes video for the song before it officially drops on September 29. Also tonight, talk show hosts Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Hudson have changed their minds about continuing their talk shows during the strike and will now hold off until the strike is over. Finally, Halle Berry is not happy about Drake using her picture as album art for his new single ‘Slime You Out.’ She said that he reached out to her to ask for permission, and she said no. He used it anyway, but a fan pointed out that the photo is available on Getty Images, and he probably paid to use the photo. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.