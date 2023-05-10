Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are so many talented people in the Rockford area including local author Karla Clark. Karla started off her writing career in adult literature, but she has truly found her groove writing children’s book. Her latest book is called ‘You Be Grandma’ and it is the third book in her ‘You Be’ series. The book series includes an adult figure switching places with a child at bedtime. This picture book has beautiful illustrations and is perfect for kids ages 2-6. Karla plans on continuing the series with the next installment being titled ‘You Be Grandpa.’ You can purchase ‘You Be Grandma’ or any of her other books wherever you buy books.