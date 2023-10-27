Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kathi Kresol, author of Haunted Rockford Illinois and founder of Haunted Rockford Paranormal Events is talking about some of the most haunted places here in Rockford. Kathi started studying and writing about the hauntings in Rockford about 19 years ago. She shares that she is not from Rockford but when she got a house in Rockford and saw that there wasn’t a lot of investigations into the paranormal, she decided to take it upon herself to do so. After her own personal experience with a haunting she wanted to help others and tell the stories for the people who have passed on. Sara B joined the Haunted Rockford crew because she is sensitive, and she started experiencing supernatural activity but had nobody to talk to. She met Kathi at Rockford College years ago and they have been teammates ever since. They both touch on some of the haunted places in Rockford such as the Graham-Ginestra and the Ethnic Heritage Museum. To learn more about Haunted Rockford, please check out their website hauntedrockford.com.