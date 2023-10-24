Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Halloween is the perfect time to throw a party and Kathy Copcutt is setting us up with everything we need to make it a great one. Kathy starts off with chocolates from Seattle Chocolate which is packaged beautifully with delicious flavors. Kathy loves that these chocolates are so easy to give away during trick or treating. She is also showing off Kombucha from Health-Ade and Long Bottom Bloody Mary Mix. For table settings, Kathy loves everything from LuLu and Georgia. Kathy particularly likes the wreaths and how versatile they are from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Next, Kathy talks about the Meyer Pots and Pans because she says we all need a cauldron this Halloween. What she loves most about them is that the lid is universal from all their pots and pans. You can enter to win these items and more here.