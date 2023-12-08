Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kauffman’s Country Store has been a family-owned business since 1997 and they pride themselves on being able to put food on people’s tables. Owner, Heather Williams is with us to talk about some of the items they carry as well as help us make ham and brie pastries for Air Fry Day. Kauffman’s carries a large selection of spices, soup mixes, dairy products, and more. They also have an in-house bakery where all items are made from scratch. Heather says that she loves to make the cookies, but they offer a variety of cookies, sweet breads, and pies. She also shares that they offer gluten free and sugar free items in their bakery. You can visit their store at 9550 W State Road 81, Beloit WI or you can check out their website at kauffmanstore.com. Make sure to also check out our Air Fry Day recipe below!

Ham and Brie Pastries

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1/3 cup apricot preserves

4 slices deli ham, quartered

8 ounces Brie cheese, cut into 16 pieces

Directions

Preheat air fryer to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, unfold puff pastry. Roll pastry into a 12-in. square; cut into sixteen 3-in. squares. Place 1 teaspoon preserves in center of each square; top with ham, folding it as necessary, and cheese. Overlap 2 opposite corners of pastry over filling; pinch tightly to seal.

In batches, place pastries in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until golden brown, 12-16 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving. If desired, serve with additional apricot preserves.