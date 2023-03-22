Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s important to keep the world we live in clean and protected but we can start by protecting our hometowns. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is an environmental center that aims to reduce waste. Education director, Corinne Sosso is teaching everyone what things are best to recycle, what’s best for compost, and what’s best for waste. They are also hosting their 16th annual Earth Day Awards banquet on April 13th at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center in Rockford. You can get more information by heading to knib.org.