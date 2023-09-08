Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We are officially shifting from the warmer months into the cooler months which means everyone, and everything will want to be spending more time inside. President for Comfort 1st Insulation Mike Callahan is sharing the best tips on preparing your house for the fall and keeping pests out of the home. Comfort 1st works on keeping people’s homes comfortable and well insulated. That means that they check things like walls and attics to make sure nothing is too drafty. Speaking of being cold, Comfort 1st Insulation is hosting their 2nd annual coat collection to help those in need. Last year they had 12,000 in drop boxes and they are hoping to have more this year. To learn more about donating a coat head to their website comfortkids.org. You can also learn more about Comfort 1st Insulation by heading to their website comforfirstinsulation.com. Mike also helped us make potato skins for Air Fry Day, make sure to check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

4 baking potatoes small

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup shredded cheese

Bacon bits

1/2 cup sour cream optional for topping

coarse salt and ground black pepper for seasoning

1 diced green onion optional for topping

Instructions

Clean and dry potatoes. Coat the skins with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Pierce a few holes in the potatoes with a fork.

Place potatoes in the air fryer basket. Cook at 390 degrees for 30 minutes.

Let potatoes cool and then cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out inside of the potato leaving a little to hold the shape of the skin.

Season the inside of the potatoes with salt and pepper. Add in shredded cheese and then place skins back in air fryer.

Cook at 390 degrees for 5 minutes to melt the cheese.

Top with your favorite toppings like sour cream, bacon and green onion.