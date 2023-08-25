Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Now that the kids are back in school it’s important to keep them engaged with their learning. What better way to keep them engaged than with toys! Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Werner is sharing some of the top toys for kids in the back-to-school season. The first toy she is showing off is the Fisher Price sensory play. It is made for kids ages 3 and up and it allows them to create their own sensory experiences. It has beautiful visual, audio, and tactile sensory experiences that kids will love. What Elizabeth loves most about the toy is that it is zero mess. The next toy she is showing off is the story box. This toy is a screen free listening experience that tells stories and sings songs with lovable characters. Next, there is the Leap Frog magic telescope. This toy will give kids an immersive look into space that can help them learn more about our galaxy. While toys are a lot of fun, it is important to eat after all that learning. Elizabeth loves the Deli Wich sandwiches from Hot Pocket. She loves how easy it is to throw these into a lunch box and have them ready to eat by lunchtime. As a busy mom she really loves the convenience. To learn more about these toys, please visit wernerinfo.com.