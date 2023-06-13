Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Keith Urban was at a Taylor Swift concert about a month ago with his wife Nicole Kidman and he shared a video of them singing and dancing along. What he didn't know is that Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were kissing behind him, and he exposed their relationship online. Keith apologized and said that he was 'just digging the concert.' Also tonight, Selena Gomez is teasing new music and Pat Sajak is leaving Wheel of Fortune.