Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show are set to come back! Kelly Clarkson has a set date of October 16 to return but Drew Barrymore will have to wait to find some new writers. Her three writers declined to return to the show after she almost came back before the strike was over. Kelly Clarkson is moving her show to the 30 Rock building. Also tonight, The Santa Clauses has gotten renewed for a season two and Tracey Morgan will be joining the cast as the Easter Bunny. Finally, Lady Gaga does not have to pay $500,000 to the woman who stole her dogs in 2021. The woman not only stole her dogs, but she was the one to return the dogs to her. The woman sued Lady Gaga for not paying the $500,000 reward but a judge sided with Gaga and she didn’t have to pay. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.