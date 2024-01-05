Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Kelly Clarkson is on the cover of People Magazine’s New Year’s Issue talking about her new life as a single mom in New York. Kelly moved to New York and took her show with her. She says that she is in much better shape now and walking with her kids is a big part of her life now. Also tonight, Travis Kelce recapped his New Year’s Eve which he spent with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, his mom, and 50 of his closest friends. He shared all this on his podcast with his brother Jason. Finally, Ryan Gosling thanks his mom for one of his greatest talents, which is baking. He shared with W Magazine that his mom taught him how to bake pies with fluted crusts. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline. Insta-Chat is brought to you by Beloit Health System, the only hospital in the area to be awarded an ‘A’ quality and safety rating by Leapfrog.

