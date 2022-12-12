Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kel Mitchell has been lighting up the big and small screens for decades and tonight he is talking to us about his latest project with World Vision and what we can expect from the ‘Good Burger’ sequel. Kel tells us that he is partnering with World Vision because he believes in their mission to spread joy for the holidays and helping people overcome poverty. He also tells us how much fun it was to team up with Kenan again on SNL and his opinions on orange soda. While Kel can’t give us too many updates on the ‘Good Burger’ sequel he thinks we’ll really enjoy it.