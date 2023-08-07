Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Author Kerry ONeal is telling us about his new book Fractured Suture and how he became a writer. Kerry wasn’t always a horror writer; in fact, he started out writing books for children. He says that he would make up stories to tell his daughters at bedtime and he eventually had two of those stories illustrated and published. The story was about a caterpillar who wanted to learn how to fly so it’s shocking how he is now writing a book about a serial killer. The book Fractured Suture explores the life of a man named Thomas who has been killing people his whole life. Kerry also has a collection of short stories as well as a couple of gothic horror novels. To check out his new book or any of his other work, head to his website kerryonealauthor.com. You can also order his book on Amazon.

Sponsored By Kerry ONeal