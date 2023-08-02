Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kevin Bacon and the International Home of Pancakes both had their 65th birthdays in July but they want to celebrate the entire month of August with everyone! From now until August 27, you can get all you can eat pancakes for only $5. You can also order food from IHOP with only a 65-cent delivery fee. Also tonight, it is a great time to be working for Taylor Swift because she just gave out $100,000 bonuses to those working on her tour. Finally tonight, Madonna was spotted at a Beyonce concert in New Jersey. Beyonce gave her a shout out in the middle of her song ‘Break My Soul.’ You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.