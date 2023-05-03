Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

May is Mental Health Awareness month and Kevin Polky founder, and executive director of KP Counseling is sharing some tips on how we can take care of our mental health this month. Kevin shares that mental health is just as important as physical health and that we shouldn’t wait until we’re in crisis to check in on our mental health. He believes it’s very important to be self-aware of our emotions so we can better identify our triggers, stressors, and potential solutions for our darker emotions. Kevin brings up that it is finals season for college and high school students, so it is especially important to look out for elevated stress during this time. He is optimistic in the younger generations because he believes that they are more open to talking about mental health without the stigma or shame that older generations have. To learn more about KP Counseling and the services they offer, head to kpcounseling.com.