Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

April showers have certainly brought us May flowers and Poplar Grove Floral is inviting everyone to an awesome event to learn how to arrange a bouquet with delicious treats. The Petals and Pastries event takes place this Thursday at The Standard with doors opening at 6:00pm. Poplar Grove Floral will teach everyone how to make an arrangement and EK Cakery will be providing treats. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at poplargrovefloral.com.