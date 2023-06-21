Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is the first official day of summer and what better way to kick it off than to enjoy a nice, crisp wine from Massbach Ridge Winery? This wine is the Seyval and it is made with Seyval Blanc grape. It is crisp and light on the palate with soft herbal notes. This wine is semi-dry and it’s perfect for summertime. It pairs best with a tangy summer salad. You can get all our Wine Wednesday wines at Massbach Ridge Winery. You can check them out online at massbachridge.com or visit them at 8837 S Massbach Rd, Elizabeth Il.