Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy isn’t just your average private school; they strive to encourage the inner entrepreneur in each of their students. Every student at Kikifer’s is required to start a small business that generates revenue and publish a book. Co-founder and principal Henry McDavid says that the youngest published author at the school is 3 years old! Henry’s daughter Samyyah McDavid also attends the school, and she enjoys how much she learns from the school along with the fact that she can advance at her own pace. Rhianna Blake is a senior at Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy and her family found out about the school from the news. Rhianna says that she has excelled academically at Kikifer’s, more than she has at any other school. To help students get the scholarships they need, Kikifer’s Entrepreneurial Academy offers an adopt a student scholarship program. The way the program works is, any person in the community can choose a student or part of the school to give funds to. It is a great way to get the community involved and to give the students access to their education. Henry, Samyyah, and Rhianna are also helping us make Mummy Hot Dogs for Air Fry Day. These are great for Halloween fun and to get kids to eat more than just candy. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Mummy Hot Dogs

Ingredients:

Hot dogs

Crescent roll dough

Mustard or ketchup (for eyes)

Instructions:

Preheat your air fryer to 375°F (190°C).

Unroll the crescent roll dough and cut it into thin strips.

Wrap the strips around each hot dog, leaving a small gap for the eyes.

Place the wrapped hot dogs in the air fryer basket and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the dough is golden brown.

Remove from the air fryer and add mustard or ketchup eyes to create the mummy look.