Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the mobile game ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ is shutting down after 10 years. Kim Kardashian says that she is grateful for everyone who played the game, but she is ready to move on. Also tonight, Britney Spears shuts down rumors about her releasing new music. She says that the rumors are not true, and she will never return to the music industry. Finally, last night on FOX39 they had the premiere of the show ‘We Are Family.’ Rockfordian Evandia Penix took the stage and shared a duet with her cousin Michelle Williams. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.