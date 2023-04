Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Kim Kardashian spoke at the 100 Summit this week and said that she would be just as happy being an attorney full time over being a reality star. Also tonight, there is going to be a Freddie Mercury auction this September in London and Miley Cyrus fans believe that she might be releasing music under the alias Clara Pierce. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.