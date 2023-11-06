Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a baby boy into the world. People magazine shared the news and there are also rumors that the baby's name is 'Rocky 13 Barker.' Also tonight, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy made her first public appearance at Katy's concert. Saturday night was Katy's final performance of her Las Vegas residency and before she ended the show, she specifically thanked her daughter Daisy for teaching her how to play again. Fans captured videos of Daisy dancing in a Minnie Mouse outfit with her dad. Finally, Taylor Tomlinson will be the only female late night tv host as of 2024. She will also be the youngest host at the age of 29. Her show will be called 'After Midnight' and it will be taking over James Corden's timeslot next year.