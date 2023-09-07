Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Kourtney Kardashian had a bit of a scare with her pregnancy. Her husband Travis Barker requested that his band postpone their recent performances for an “urgent family emergency.” Kourtney shared that she had to undergo urgent fetal surgery, but she said that her baby boy is safe in her tummy. Also tonight, the trailer for the new season of American Horror Story starring Kim Kardashian dropped. This season is called Delicate, and it premieres on September 20th. Finally, the Masked Singer is gearing up for a new season and the first costume is revealed to be the diver. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.