Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking for some easy and fun holiday activities then you should try out Snoop on a Stoop or Baketivity! The Snoop on the Stoop is a fun twist on Elf on the Shelf, and it comes with additional accessories. You can get it in store or online at Walmart. Baketivity is a great way to get kids involved in the kitchen this holiday season. The Baketivity Garlic Knots kit comes with all the dry ingredients, and it makes 12 knots. You can check out their website baketivity.com for more information.