Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

With the WGA strike coming to an end, Late Night talk show hosts are eager to return to work. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be making their return to tv on Monday, October 2. John Oliver will make his return this Sunday. Also tonight, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the midst of their divorce battle. Most recently, they have temporarily agreed to keep their two young daughters in the southern and eastern districts of New York. Their youngest daughter’s name was revealed to the public for the first time with the documents naming the girls Willa and Delphine. Finally, the 10th season of the Masked Singer premiered last night on FOX39 and the first to be revealed was the Rubber Ducky. The Rubber Ducky sang ‘Come on Eileen’ but was then revealed to be actor Anthony Anderson. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.