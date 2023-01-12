Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Back in the 1950’s Rockford’s newspapers didn’t give attention to the African American community. To fix this issue, a man named Joseph Scott Saunders Jr created a newspaper called ‘The Crusader’ to give the Black community in Rockford a voice. The Rockford Public Library has digitized and archived ‘The Crusader’ and they’re so excited to show the people of Rockford this valuable piece of history. Rockford Public Library and Mayor Tom McNamara are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr celebration event on January 16th from 5:30-7:30pm. This event is perfect to learn more about ‘The Crusader’ and much more about Rockford’s Black History.