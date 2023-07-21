Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all know about stress, but did you know there are different kinds of stress? Dr. Alecia Arn and Brian Arn from Life Balance Medical Center are sharing how things like electromagnetic fields can affect our bodies and stress. Brian says that there are types of stress such as emotional, physical, and chemical but there is also a type of stress that has to do with electromagnetic fields. People are constantly surrounded by electromagnetic fields and that can start to take a toll on the body. Some people might start to suffer from headaches while others have more physical reactions. Life Balance Medical Center actually has a device that can help the body feel better. They call it the brain tap and it is a simple headset that uses light and sound to relax the body. Brian describes it as ‘meditation on steroids.’ They say the brain tap works because the brain controls everything and if the brain is calm then the rest of the body can be calm. You can visit Life Balance Medical Center at 5069 Edgemere Ct, Roscoe, Il or you can check them out online at lifebalancemc.com.