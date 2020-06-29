Learn How to Play the Ukulele with John

On our next stop, we visit John at the Ukulele Station America, a destination for music lovers and ukulele enthusiasts everywhere! Don’t be thrown by the small size of the building, it has a lot of personality! With over 100 ukuleles in stock, John can help you pick out your instrument. John shares his favorite songs and his plans on expanding the store. Ukulele Station America is now serving customers by appointment only. To plan a visit, please contact John at 815-994-1246 or visit ukulelelstationamerica.com.