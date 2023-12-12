Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Open enrollment is here, and it is open until January 15. That means that now is the time to act if you’re looking to get coverage for the new year. If you shop for your plan directly through getcoveredillinios.gov or healthcare.gov you can be eligible for a premium tax credit to help reduce costs. All you have to do is fill out some information about the members of your household and about your income. Dana Popish-Severinghaus shares that in the state of Illinois, 80% of people enrolled received an advance premium tax credit. She also shares that the only way to have access to these premiums is by going through getcoveredillinois.gov or healthcare.gov. That is because these are federal subsidy, and you can go through the proper channels. For more information, please visit getcoveredillinois.gov.

Sponsored By Illinois Department of Insurance