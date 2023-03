Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Lori Berkes-Nelson from the Rockford Park District is sharing everything we need to know about the Lockwood Park Trailside Equine Center and Sarver Children’s Farm. This project would help so many children in need of alternative therapy treatments. She’s sharing how everyone can donate so that they can reach the funding to complete the project. For more information, please head to rpdfoundation.org.