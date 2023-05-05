Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford Public Library and the Native American Awareness Committee are teaming up to encourage people to learn more about Indigenous culture. This month they will be hosting Healing Circles to cultivate a safe place to listen and be heard. Daniel ManyHawks, a member of the Native American Awareness Committee shares that taking time to stop and listen is so important especially in a fast-paced society where interrupting seems to be the norm. The Healing Circles will be held on May 13 and May 20 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the RPL Nordlof Center. The Healing Circle on May 13 will be for young adults ages 13-19 led by Dick RunDall and the Healing Circle on May 20 will be for adults ages 20+ led by Daniel ManyHawks. To learn more about the Healing Circle events and all events at the Rockford Public Library, head to rockfordpubliclibrary.org.