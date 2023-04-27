Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Being an exchange student can be an amazing opportunity for culture, education, and growth. Hosting an exchange student is also very rewarding as you welcome a child into your home and family. The Student Management Group serves as a great resource to connect students and families from all over the world. SMG Area Representative Erica Monroe joins us with exchange students Alba Ballano Calvo and Lorenzo Bertoni to share the awesome work Student Management Group does and how people can get involved. To learn more about Student Management Group, head to student-management.com.