Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is the ‘Day of the Dead’ which is a Mexican holiday to honor and celebrate dead loved ones. We’re chatting with the president of M.A.S.A Manuel Salgado about the history of the holiday and what the holiday means to him. Mark shares the process of building an altar for a family member and expresses that the Day of the Dead can be a great way for younger family members to learn about a loved one they didn’t get the chance to meet.