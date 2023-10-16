Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Lebron James shares his thoughts about Travis Kelce becoming the most popular athlete from Ohio. Travis Kelce of course has been all over the news over his relationship with Taylor Swift. Lebron said that sometimes you must pass the torch to someone else and he’s happy to pass it to Travis. Also tonight, there are rumors that a Suits spinoff might be in the works. It is early in development, but it would take place in a new city with a new cast. Finally, Suzanne Somers has unfortunately passed away at the age of 76. She passed away from breast cancer and she would’ve celebrated her 77th birthday today. She was known for her role of Chrissy Snow in Threes Company. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.