Glynn Turman started his historic acting career as a child in the original Broadway production of ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ Since then, he has left his mark on the acting world and he is ready to release a documentary about his life and career. The documentary is called ‘The Legend of Glynn Turman’ and it is going to be released on June 20 on Roku, Peacock, Prime Video. He’s doing a deep dive on his lengthy career and his life.