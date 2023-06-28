Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is the time where everyone is outside enjoying the sun but not everyone thinks about protecting themselves from the sun. Former Cincinnati Reds catcher and Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is sharing the importance of skin protection and preventing skin cancer. Certified Dermatologist Dr. Maritza Perez states that non-melanoma skin cancer and basal cell carcinoma are the most common cancer diagnosis in America. Johnny was diagnosed in 2012 and since then he has become diligent about protecting his skin and having regular dermatology appointments. Johnny and Dr Maritza Perez encourage everyone to have regular skin checks. To make the pledge to do regular skin checks, head to letsgetrealaboutskincancer.com. Johnny also shares some advice to little baseball players on how to protect their skin.