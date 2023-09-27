Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Season four of Lego Masters premieres tomorrow night on FOX39 and one of the Brickmasters Jamie Berard is telling us what we can expect this season. Jamie has loved Legos ever since he was a little boy, so it is a dream come true that he gets to work with Legos professionally. A really cool aspect about this season is that the team that has the winning build will have it turned into an actual Lego set. Twelve teams are competing for that prize, but they have to get through the Lego missions. Jamie shares that one of the missions is the teams have to build a boat that one of the team members can actually operate which will be difficult because they won’t be building on a solid surface. The season premiere of Lego Masters airs tomorrow night on FOX39.