An important part of taking care of our mental health is to take some time to unwind and relax. Tonight we’re trying out these awesome Barbie face masks that help us relax and feel better. We need a friend to try them out with too! Harlow Williams, who just turned 6, pops by the show to try out these fun masks and to show off the newest Barbie x Pat Pat apparel collection. The masks come in a rose scented peel mask and a chocolate scented clay mask and the clothes are cute and comfy for any kid. You can purchase the outfits at us.patpat.com and you can buy the masks on Amazon.