It's the last day of January, but there's still time to celebrate National Soup Month. Who else better to do that with than Larry Thomas, aka the 'Soup Nazi' from Seinfeld. After airing in one episode in 1995, Larry's life was never the same. We got the chance to talk to him about his career, his new cookbook, and his favorite soup. You can keep up with Larry at therealsoupnazi.com.