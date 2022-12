Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique is back for another ‘Let’s Try It!’ and we’re diving into relaxing products that can help us recharge this season. For new moms and babies, we’re checking out the Kahlmi baby massager. The baby massager is the first baby massager that soothes infants and encourages a bond between baby and parent. We’re also trying the DNA Vibe Jazz Band Live. DNA Vibe is a light therapy device with 4 different modes to promote healing and to reduce inflammation.