Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Lexi Booth, sixth grade teacher at North Boone Upper Elementary School was one of our first teacher check ins last year and we are so excited to hear how her new school year is going! Lexi loves to share her teaching journey through social media and she says that her students get really into it and beg to have their picture or video posted on social media. One of her favorite things about teaching sixth grade is their sense of humor. She says that they are just so sarcastic and funny which adds some entertainment to her day. She also points out that the kids typically start off the year shorter than her but end the year taller than her. If you know of a teacher we should check in with, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.