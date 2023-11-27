Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off our GDS Holiday Gift Guide with a place who is really making a difference in the community. Life Decision’s mission is to help undervalued youth stay out of trouble and reach healthy adulthood. Assistant Project Manager Amaya Castanon shares that once a kid is in the system, it can be very difficult for them to get out. That is why at Life Decisions, they provide mentorships and resources to make sure kids have the best chances at success.

One of the ways mentors work with the kids is through Life Decisions Popcorn. The youth and mentors make the unique popcorn recipes and the money that is raised by selling the popcorn goes into things like leadership opportunities and educational resources. You can learn more about Life Decisions by heading to their website at lifedecisions.net.

You can enter to win a delicious popcorn basket from Life Decisions by heading to our contest page. Make sure to tune in every night for your chance to win a gift every single night.

Sponsored By Life Decisions